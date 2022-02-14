MICHIGAN

Michigan town holding parade for 40-year-old gold medalist

Iron River, Mich. – A 40-year-old snowboarder who won a gold medal at the Winter Olympics is being welcomed as a hero in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

A parade was planned Monday in Iron River, the home of Nick Baumgartner. Area students were released early from school to prepare for the event.

United States' Nick Baumgartner, left, crosses the finish line ahead of Italy's Omar Visintin during the mixed team snowboard cross big final at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.

Baumgartner and partner Lindsey Jacobellis won gold in mixed snowboardcross, an event where snowboarders raced through an obstacle course.

The late afternoon parade will end with a reception at West Iron County High School.

Gold medalists United States' Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner celebrates during a medal ceremony for the mixed team snowboard cross at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.

Baumgartner, who played football at Northern Michigan University, has a wide following because of his age, positive attitude and determination to get a medal in Beijing.

He worked in construction while training to return to the Olympics.

