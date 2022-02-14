Mt. Pleasant man accused of assaulting state police trooper arrested

A Mount Pleasant man is in jail after allegedly assaulting a Michigan State Police trooper and leading police on a chase through two counties Sunday, officials said.

According to authorities, a trooper from the state police's Houghton Lake Post stopped a Ford Escape at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday for speeding on northbound Interstate 75 near South Grayling Road.

The driver pulled over and the trooper spoke with him. The trooper learned the man, 31, of Mount Pleasant was wanted on a statewide, involuntary pick-up order for mental health issues.

While the trooper waited for confirmation of the order, the man exited the vehicle and said he had to urinate.

After he finished, the trooper attempted to arrest him, but the man resisted and the two struggled. As they tussled, the man produced a can of mace and sprayed the trooper. In response, the trooper deployed his electric stun gun, but it didn't affect the other man, officials said. The scuffle continued and the trooper used his chemical spray.

Police said the suspect broke off the fight, got into his vehicle through its passenger side and sped away. The trooper gave chase and notified dispatch.

Officials said Crawford County deputies joined the pursuit, which traveled into Roscommon County where Roscommon County deputies later joined the chase.

After police deployed stop sticks and the Ford Escape's tires deflated, the vehicle continued traveling. Police also attempted several maneuvers with their vehicles to stop the SUV. The chase eventually ended on North Central Drive in Roscommon, authorities said.

Police arrested the man and took him to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He was then taken to the Crawford County Jail where he awaits charges.

No other injuries were reported.

