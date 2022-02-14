Michigan AG won’t appeal Nassar-related case against ex-MSU president Simon

Ed White

Associated Press

Detroit — State prosecutors said Monday they won’t appeal a decision that derailed charges against the former president of Michigan State University who was accused of lying to investigators about sexual assault complaints against Larry Nassar.

Attorney General Dana Nessel expressed confidence about the case against Lou Anna Simon but nonetheless said she would not ask the Michigan Supreme Court to take a look, following losses in two courts.

“As the voice for survivors across the state, we always prioritize a victim-centered approach,” Nessel said in an evening statement. “To that end, we understand a long appellate process is not always the best way we can support survivors.”

In December, a Michigan Court of Appeals panel upheld a decision by an Eaton County judge to dismiss charges against Simon. One judge called the investigation into Simon following the Nassar scandal a "sham."

Nessel provided no evidence that Simon knew of the details of a complaint against the former doctor in 2014, the panel said.

A fiery concurrence was offered by Judge Elizabeth Gleicher, who rebuked Nessel's investigation, saying Simon's statements were "immaterial to the prosecution's sham investigation."

"... Why did the attorney general get involved in a criminal investigation of MSU after Nassar had been sentenced and the civil litigation commenced?" Gleicher wrote of the investigation begun under Republican former Attorney General Bill Schuette.

"The historical background supports that the goal was to exact retribution for MSU’s failure to stop Nassar rather than to pursue justice for criminal wrongdoing. Dr. Simon was one of the scapegoats selected to justify that effort."

Nassar, who was a campus sports doctor as well as a doctor for USA Gymnastics, is serving a decades-long prison sentence. Hundreds of women and girls, mostly gymnasts, said he molested them during visits for hip, back and leg injuries.

Detroit News staff contributed to this report.