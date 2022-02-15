Meridian Township supervisor dies at 75 after fall in home

Meridian Township Supervisor Ron Styka died Tuesday following a fall last week, officials announced.

Styka, who had been the top official in the Ingham County community, was 75 and had been treated at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, said Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh.

His death came about 15 minutes before the start of the township board of trustees' meeting, which he typically led, Walsh said. He died after infrom a fall in his home.

"It was a big void," he said, adding Styka's family had requested the meeting go on as planned.

Funeral and memorial plans were pending Tuesday night.

Styka, a Detroit native, was first elected supervisor in 2016 after joining the board four years earlier, according to his biography on the Okemos Education Foundation, where he served as a trustee.

"He just wanted to serve," Walsh said. "He wanted to have the best parks, the best police and fire departments. He just cared so much for the community."

Styka, a University of Detroit graduate, earned a law degree from the University of Michigan and served as an assistant state attorney general from 1971 until retiring in 2010, according to his biography.

He was close friends with Frank Kelley, the longest-serving attorney general in Michigan history who died last year, and kept many ties from his time in the state Capitol, Walsh said. "Ron was a giant in our community."

Styka also spent many years on the Okemos Board of Education, where he first was elected in 1990 and served as president, vice president, treasurer, secretary and parliamentarian, according to his biography.

He earned a merit award from Michigan Association of School Boards during his tenure, the Okemos Education Foundation reported.

Styka became a foundation trustee in 2009 and board chair in 2018, according to the website.

Survivors include his wife, Georgia, and four sons.