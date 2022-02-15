Michigan State Police raid home of ex-Speaker Chatfield's top staffers

Bath — Michigan State Police troopers on Tuesday morning searched the Lansing area home of former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield's top political and legislative staffers as part of an unspecified investigation.

Spokespeople for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the state police declined to provide information about what was happening at the home of Rob and Anne Minard. But Shanon Banner of the state police said the agency was working in conjunction with Nessel's office as part of an "ongoing investigation."

"There is no further information to disclose at this time," Banner said.

In January, Chatfield's 26-year-old sister-in-law, Rebekah Chatfield, accused the former speaker of sexually abusing her beginning when she was 15 years old. The woman's attorney, Jamie White, said there were also unspecified financial allegations involving Lee Chatfield.

Lee Chatfield, who left office because of term limits at the end of 2020, has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged over the accusations made by his sister-in-law. State Police started an investigation after the allegations were made, and Nessel's office confirmed on Jan. 31 that it was "assisting" in the investigation.

Rob Minard was Chatfield's chief of staff while he was speaker in 2019 and 2020. His wife, Anne Minard, was his director of external affairs.

Chatfield was the most prolific political fundraiser in the Michigan Legislature during his time in office and often relied on the Minards and family members to do political work, according to disclosures.

Political accounts tied to Chatfield directed at least $900,000 in campaign and nonprofit funds to family members, legislative staffers and organizations they led for wages and consulting fees, according to an analysis by The Detroit News. Most of the money went to the Minards' consulting firm, Victor Strategies.

Rob Minard didn't immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment. The Minards didn’t come to the door when a reporter knocked.

The police activity at the Minard home occurred on what appeared to be a mostly quiet street as neighbors left for work in the Lansing suburb of Bath Township.

Several neighbors who were home said they didn’t know the Minards well and said the family largely kept to themselves.

Lucas Siano, 24, said his family noticed activity across the street when his parents left for work Tuesday morning.

“It’s always surprising when something like this happens, especially when it’s a big investigation,” Siano said. “Definitely an eye opener because you’re not sure who could be next to you.”

Louis Meeks moved to the neighborhood about a year ago and knew the Minards in passing. Meeks said it is a friendly, safe neighborhood, and that impression wasn’t dampened by the police activity down the street.

“This is seemingly politics and drama that happens in someone’s career that doesn’t impact anyone in the neighborhood,” he said.

Anne Minard was the treasurer for four political action committees that Chatfield used to raise money, according to disclosures. A nonprofit "social welfare" organization tied to Chatfield named the Peninsula Fund listed the same address on tax filings as the Minards' consulting firm.

Victor Strategies received $151,568 in 2020 for fundraising work through Chatfield's Peninsula Fund. The Peninsula Fund reported spending $142,266 on travel and entertainment for public officials and $454,337 on food, dining, travel and entertainment overall in 2020.

Under new Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, Anne Minard continues to work for the Michigan House as an event and affairs coordinator. Rob Minard is a registered lobbyist with a firm named Public Strategies Group.

Wentworth has declined to start a House investigation into the allegations against Chatfield, saying it was more appropriate to cooperate with the police investigation.

The general counsel for the Michigan House of Representatives told members on Jan. 8 to "secure and preserve" any documents relating to Chatfield's conduct while in office or his use of House resources. The demand sent by Aaron Van Langevelde, the House's general counsel, came two days after Chatfield's sister-in-law accused him of sexually assaulting her.

