Dundee police investigate homemade bombs found Thursday

Dundee — Police are investigating who made and left a homemade bomb Tuesday on Rawson Street near U.S.-23 and Tecumseh Street, officials said.

Officers and firefighters were called Tuesday to the area for a report of a small explosion at 611 Rawson, according to authorities. They called Michigan State Police to help with the investigation.

Police said the cause appears to have been a homemade "Drano bomb.”

Residents were evacuated as a precaution against possible chemical agents and no injuries were reported, they said.

Officials said they also found a second device near the same location.

