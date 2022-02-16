Girl Scout cookies take a hit from supply chain shortages

The pandemic's hit on global supply chains is now affecting one of America's most cherished snacks this time of year: Girl Scout Cookies.

Licensed Girl Scout Cookie baker Little Brownie Bakers is facing "pandemic-related production issues" that will affect cookie inventories this year, Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan recently told the public. This means the Girl Scout cookies consumers love may not be available right away or at all.

But Girl Scouts in southeast Michigan are still setting up booths this week to sell the cookies they can, the group said in a press release. And they are adjusting cookie inventory pickup dates for troops trying to stock up for booth sales.

"(Our)Girl Scouts are eager to be back in their communities selling," said Amanda Thomas, deputy chief membership officer, in a statement. "We encourage all of our cookie customers to support girls' entrepreneurship by picking up some of their favorites — or purchasing cookies for donation to military troops through our Gift of Caring program.""

Visit www.gssem.org/findcookies to find a cookie booth near you. There's also a Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for iOS or Android.

