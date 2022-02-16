State police seek tips on cabin stolen from Cold Springs Township

Cabin fever it's not.

A small cabin has been reported stolen and Michigan State Police are investigating.

Officials said troopers with the agency's Houghton Lake Post are looking for the 12-foot-by-28-foot cabin. The small house was located on County Road 571 in Cold Springs Township, they said.

Investigators believe the cabin was carried off sometime between Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.

Anyone with information about the AWOL abode should call the state police's Houghton Lake Post at (989) 422-5101.

