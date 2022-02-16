Weather roller coaster: Wind, warmth turn to rain and snow

The Detroit News

A turbulent period of weather starts midday Wednesday, with windy and warm conditions eventually changing to rain and then snow through late Thursday.

There are wind advisories, flood watches and winter storm watches from the National Weather Service in effect for Wednesday and Thursday for central and southern Michigan. Uncertainty remains, according to the weather service, on when the rain will change to snow and how much freezing rain and sleet could factor into weather conditions.

What to expect

Wednesday

The forecast: Warming temperatures and increasing wind for much of the day.

The details: Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 40s to near 50.

Advisories: Wind advisories have been declared through Wednesday night for Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties. Also under a wind advisory: Gratiot, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson counties.

Wednesday night

Forecast: Rain will begin overnight and fall through Thursday morning.

Details: More than an inch of rain is expected. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Advisories: Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible in southeast Michigan, including in Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Thursday

Forecast: As a cold front moves through, rain will change to snow, though periods of freezing rain and sleet also are expected.

Details: The forecast calls for 3 to 6 inches of snow for west, southwest and southeast Michigan. More freezing rain and sleet could keep totals down, though up to 7 inches of snow could fall in southwest Michigan.

Advisories: A winter storm watch is in effect for all of Thursday for Sanilac, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, Monroe, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Jackson, Berrien, St. Joseph, Branch and Hillsdale counties.