Dundee police ID two juveniles responsible for homemade bombs

Dundee — Police said Thursday they have identified two juveniles they believe are responsible for the homemade bomb left Tuesday at an apartment complex.

The two youths and their parents met with investigators Wednesday night and are cooperating with police, officials said.

They also said they will submit their findings from the investigation to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office for its review as well as the Juvenile Division of the Monroe County Probate Court for any further action.

On Tuesday, police said officers and firefighters were called to an area on Rawson Street near U.S.-23 and Tecumseh Street for a small explosion. They said the cause appeared to have been a homemade "Drano bomb." Officials also said they found a second device near the same location.

Authorities released further details Wednesday and said police and firefighters were called at about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday to the apartments at 611 Rawson after residents discovered a chemical pressurized device had exploded.

Chemicals in the device caused some minor irritation to residents and they were evacuated as a precaution.

A second unactivated device was discovered in a hallway. The device was rendered safe and removed.

Officials said after the air quality was confirmed to be safe, residents were allowed to return to their homes shortly before midnight.

