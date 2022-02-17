Golfers share photos, memories of 'irreplaceable' Oakland Hills as the building burns

Golfers shared memories of the beloved Oakland Hills Country Club on Thursday as a major blaze engulfed the clubhouse.

The historic Bloomfield Township club has hosted six U.S. Opens, three PGA championships and a Ryder Cup and had recently been awarded U.S. Women's Opens in 2031 and 2042.

The blaze started Thursday morning and was contained by early afternoon. There were no injuries, club officials said in an email to members.

"I am truly devastated to learn of this fire at Oakland Hills (where I worked as a hostess the summer after high school)," U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Waterford Township, tweeted Thursday. "My heart goes out our amazing Bloomfield Hills community and my prayers are for everyone’s safety as we try and salvage history."

More:Massive fire breaks out at Oakland Hills Country Club, ripping through clubhouse

Here are some of the memories and reactions shared: