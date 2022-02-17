Sen. Bizon pleads guilty to misdemeanor assault charge

State Sen. John Bizon pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault and battery charge in Calhoun County Thursday in relation to allegations that he inappropriately touched a health care worker during an Aug. 14 appointment, according to court records and a police report.

The Battle Creek Republican was arraigned last month on the charge stemming form an August visit to Oaklawn After Hours Express in Marshall.

The date of Bizon's sentencing was not immediately clear.

According to a police report on the incident, Bizon placed his hand on the waist of a 52-year-old nurse practitioner, pulled her to him and squeezed her hip in the exam room. The nurse practitioner told police the incident occurred while they were discussing medications and that "she was shocked and didn't say anything at that time."

She said Bizon also argued with her over the medication she recommended and her refusal to prescribe another. She told police he appeared "disappointed" and "visibly angry" when she refused to prescribe a different medication.

Bizon tested positive for COVID-19 around the same day of his visit, according to the police report. It's not clear whether he was at the clinic for COVID-19 or for some other ailment due to redactions in the police report.

Bizon told the office's staff that he was a senator and that Oaklawn President Gregg Beeg had sent him to the clinic for care, a medical secretary said, according to the report.

Bizon is a former ear, nose and throat doctor and a past president of the Michigan State Medical Society and the Calhoun County Medical Society.

In the Senate, he chairs the Families, Seniors and Veterans Committee and serves on the Oversight, Health Policy and Human Services and Energy and Technology committees.

He was elected to the Senate in 2018 after serving four years in the Michigan House.

