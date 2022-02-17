Temperatures and rain are falling: Timeline for up to 8 inches of snow

The Detroit News

Warmth swept in Wednesday with the wind; rain is falling across lower Michigan.

But the big question: When will the snow arrive?

Temperatures are starting to fall, the National Weather Service says, from northwest to southeast, and it will be quick. Rain could turn to freezing rain/sleet before becoming all snow. Winter storm warnings and flood warnings are in effect across southern Michigan.

Timeline to below freezing

Overnight: It's already below freezing in west and central Michigan.

6 a.m.: Areas including Saginaw and Bad Axe were right at the freezing mark.

8 a.m.: Flint and surrounding areas will fall below freezing.

10-10:30 a.m.: Port Huron, Ann Arbor and Metro Detroit will start to see freezing rain and snow.

Noon: Monroe County to the Ohio state line

What to expect

Winter storm warning: 3 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday for a swath of southwest and southeast Michigan.

Forecast: Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations producing a glaze near the Ohio border are expected for Livingston, Macomb, Washtenaw, St. Clair, Lenawee, Monroe, Oakland, Hillsdale and Wayne counties. Berrien, Cass and St. Joseph counties could see up to 9 inches.

Flood warning: The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids issued a flood warning for the Looking Glass River near Eagle affecting Clinton County.

Forecast: Heavy rain combined with the melting snow has produced a significant amount of runoff

Gale warnings: Portions of Lake Huron and Lake St. Clair for today and tonight, as well as for Friday night and Saturday.

Forecast: For Lake Huron, the largest significant waves will be 8 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 11 feet. For Lake St. Clair, maximum winds are expected around 8 p.m. Thursday.