Monroe officials urge caution due to flooding River Raisin

Monroe — First responders in the city of Monroe are receiving numerous calls for help in connection with flooding in the River Raisin, officials said.

They urge residents and motorists to heed road closure signs on streets that are flooded.

City officials said the river was expected to rise and crest near 9.5 feet at about noon, though the flood height and peak crest timing could change because of ice and restricted flow along the river.

The flooding comes on the heels of a winter storm that dumped anywhere from four to six inches of snow on southeast Michigan.

The river's flood stage is nine feet. Officials at the National Weather Service said Friday's conditions of the River Raisin compare with flooding of the river when its crest was 9.3 feet on Jan. 15, 2020.

Anyone who needs immediate assistance should call 911. For non-emergencies, call (734) 241-3300.

