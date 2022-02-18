Tips sought in death of dog found frozen in Ypsilanti

A Washtenaw County animal care group is seeking leads in the death of a dog found frozen in Ypsilanti.

After a tip from the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, cruelty investigators at the Humane Society of Huron Valley found the canine in a cage frozen to the ground near Ypsilanti’s Village Grove Apartments, the group said in a statement.

"Based on the snow and ice covering the dog and cage, it’s likely the cage was placed in the small field off Share Avenue and west of Harris Road on Saturday," according to the release.

Temperatures Feb. 12 and early Feb. 13 dipped into the teens across southeast Michigan, National Weather Service records show.

The dog, which appeared to be a young black pit bull mix with a small white stripe on its chest, "was clearly emaciated, and feces lined his cage," the humane society said.

“Though it is still legal in Michigan to keep a dog outside when the temperature is dangerously cold, it can cause great suffering and even death," said Tanya Hilgendorf, HSHV’s CEO. "There is a bill in Michigan’s State House, HB 4784, that doesn’t ban dogs from being forced to live outside, but does create stricter rules to improve protection. Better laws make a difference."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ann Arbor-based group's Cruelty and Rescue Department at (734) 661-3512 or report at hshv.org/report.

All tips will be investigated, the society said.

Meanwhile, residents in its service area who need help with their pets can call the HSHV clinic at (734) 662-5585.

"We are here to help and prevent these types of tragedies," Hilgendorf said.