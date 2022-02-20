Man accused of shooting at mid-Michigan police to undergo 2nd psychiatric evaluation

Morning Sun

Alma – A man who allegedly fired gunshots at Alma police officers last fall will undergo a second psychiatric evaluation before a judge determines whether or not he will stand trial.

All future court appearances for Tyler Moreno, 28, of Alma, have been canceled until the results of the evaluation have been received, The Morning Sun reported.

Moreno, who’s being held without bail, faces 18 charges, including three attempted murder counts for allegedly firing at three Alma police officers in October.

During a Friday hearing in Gratiot County’s 65th District Court, a judge granted a motion filed by Prosecutor Keith Kushion to retain an independent forensic psychologist to evaluate Moreno.

That psychologist will meet personally with Moreno around April 14, Kushion said. The psychologist will review the same materials that were available to the state forensic center, where Moreno’s first evaluation was conducted.

Authorities said officers outside of Alma’s Department of Public Safety radioed on Oct. 18 that they were being fired upon by Moreno and gave chase. Moreno allegedly fled the scene in his vehicle and continued to shoot while police were in pursuit.

More gunfire was exchanged once Moreno was stopped on the Alma College campus before he was wounded and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The day of the shooting Moreno was scheduled to appear in court to face previous charges of felonious assault, reckless driving, drunken driving and malicious destruction of property.