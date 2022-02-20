Report sheds light on pilot's fatal crash into Whitehall water tower

The Detroit News

A West Michigan pilot had an antidepressant and an antihistamine that can cause drowsiness in his system when witnesses say his plane flew into a Whitehall water tower in 2019, according to an NTSB report.

James Joseph Laird, 79, of Twin Lake, died when his Cessna 150 single-engine plane hit the tower near the school district's athletic fields on Sept. 9. Witnesses said the plane made no apparent attempt to veer away from the white 180-foot structure.