In echo of Flint, EPA's inspector general to audit Benton Harbor lead crisis response
Leonard N. Fleming
The Detroit News
The Office of Inspector General for the Environmental Protection Agency has launched an audit into the federal agency's response to the lead crisis in Benton Harbor to determine if EPA officials acted fast enough to address it.
The audit by the OIG, which is an agency within the EPA that has independent investigatory powers, was announced Friday in a letter to EPA officials. A similar inspector general review of the EPA was requested six years ago in the Flint water crisis.