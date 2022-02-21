Community therapist tries to mend town fractured by library expansion

Elk Rapids — How much do the denizens of this northern Michigan village dislike each other? Let us count the ways.

Ill will among the Elk Rapids District Library Board spread to residents, the library staff, the library charity and three municipal governments.

The imbroglio involved profane rants, a secret dossier, accusations of embezzlement, the suspension of the library director and the discovery of a 61-year-old deed that raises questions about the ownership of the village’s most iconic landmark.