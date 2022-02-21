Man accused of kidnapping woman in Flint arrested, state police said

Flint — A woman held against her will by an armed man is free and her captor is in custody, Michigan State Police said Monday.

Troopers received a call at about 4:40 p.m. Friday regarding the kidnapping of a 34-year-old woman in Flint. The male caller told police a 42-year-old man was holding his girlfriend against her will at gunpoint.

The caller said he had been in a 2021 Chevrolet pickup with the victim and the man, but the gunman forced him out of the truck and shot at him as he ran away. He also told police that he and the man had a disagreement about a drug purchase.

According to a preliminary investigation, the gunman drove the truck around Flint and threatened to force the woman into providing commercial sex. Less than an hour after receiving the 911 call, troopers found the man and his vehicle near the intersection of Pierson and Fleming.

Officials said the suspect was uncooperative, but troopers and Flint police officers placed him into custody. He was taken to the Flint City Jail to await charges.

Troopers also recovered the victim safely from the vehicle.

Investigators said no injuries were reported.

