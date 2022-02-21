State of Michigan failed to report some adult abuse cases to police, audit finds

The state of Michigan failed to report to police more than a quarter of the Adult Protective Services complaints reported to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Safety that alleged criminal activity, a recent audit of randomly selected cases showed.

The Friday audit report reviewing random adult abuse, neglect or exploitation complaints between Oct. 1, 2017, and March 12, 2020, also found agency supervisors failed to review more than a quarter of closed cases. One in five Adult Protective Services investigations were not initiated within 24 hours of a complaint, in most cases because of insufficient information provided by the claimant, according to Auditor General Doug Ringler's office.