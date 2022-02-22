Body of Washtenaw Co. woman, 36, missing since Sunday found

The body of a missing 36-year-old Washtenaw County woman has been found, Michigan State Police said Tuesday.

Officials said they are investigating the cause of her death.

The woman, identified as Rebecca Reynolds of Manchester, was found in a vehicle submerged in a drainage ditch near her home, according to authorities. Reynolds was reported missing at about 8 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers from Michigan State Police's Brighton Post began searching for the woman and found the vehicle in the ditch. They inspected it and found Reynolds inside.

At this time, officials said there is nothing that indicates her death is suspicious.

