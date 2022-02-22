Michigan's Indian tribes seek a way into cannabis industry, tax revenue

The Michigan House is considering legislation that would extend marijuana business licensing opportunities to Michigan's 13 Indian tribes, allowing for key agreements that have been lacking since recreational marijuana was legalized in 2018.

The bill would allow the Marijuana Regulatory Agency to enter into compact agreements with each of Michigan's tribes so marijuana businesses located on tribal lands could become licensed by the state and have access to several aspects of the industry — including product from licensed Michigan growers, processors, testers and transporters and the marijuana tracking software system used by the state, called Metrc.