Rain, warmth in Metro Detroit, but ice for central, northern Michigan

The Detroit News

Another February week, another active weather pattern.

Rain on Tuesday will be "more on than off," according to the National Weather Service, and temperatures will dictate whether any of the precipitation changes to a wintry mix.

Rainfall up to half an inch is expected across the region. "Warm temperatures over the last couple of days has reduced snow cover considerably, although with still frozen ground for efficient runoff," the weather service says.

In southeast Michigan, warmth — highs will reach into the 50s — means a rumble of thunder could accompany all the rain. In central Michigan, it will struggle to rise above 32 degrees and freezing rain is possible. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Tuscola, Saginaw, Huron, Bay, Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare and Midland counties through midnight. Any ice accumulation is expected to be less than 1/4 of an inch.

"Significant icing" is expected in portions of northern lower Michigan. Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Alcona, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Gladwin, Arenac, Roscommon, Ogemaw and Iosco are under an ice storm warning through midnight. Ice accumulations of 1/10 to 4/10 of an inch are possible.

"Temperatures take a fall quickly tonight," the weather service says. "Dry weather and below normal temperatures then continue through the mid-week period as a broad region of polar high pressure rolls across the northern Plains, Great Lakes, and northern Ontario."

But snow could make an appearance in southeast Michigan on Thursday into Friday. Accumulations on the lighter side, less than 3 inches, are expected, but below normal temperatures are forecast through the weekend. Highs will likely reach only the 20s, and overnight lows will be in the teens.