Judge bans alcohol, limits visitors at Eastern Michigan University fraternity

A Washtenaw County judge on Wednesday issued a preliminary injunction banning alcohol at the Delta Tau Delta fraternity at Eastern Michigan University and limiting the number of guests at the Greek organization at any one time to five.

The injunction was sought by City of Ypsilanti and Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit, who filed a lawsuit filed in January alleging the fraternity has created a public nuisance with excessive drinking that created an environment they believe was conducive to numerous sexual assaults reported at or near the frat house.

Savit and Ypsilanti officials noted in a recent court filing that there was a party planned for Saturday, “Delt’s Ski Lodge,” at the Delta Tau Delta headquarters on Lowell in Ypsilanti.

Circuit Court Judge Timothy Connors signed the request during a virtual hearing, saying “The defendant has created and maintained an abatable nuisance conditions of the unlawful furnishing of alcohol to minors and environment conducive to sexual assaults that has engendered fear in the community.”.

"You have the responsibility to turn around the relationship your fraternity has in the community that you live in and the university that you are a part of,” Connors told Delta Tau Delta President Derek Koester.

"You have a big road ahead of you because of the actions from those behind you," Connors added.

Koester spoke during the hearing and reflected on what the fraternity's core values of truth, faith, courage and power meant to the organization.

Brian Morley, a Lansing-based attorney representing the fraternity, told The Detroit News earlier this week that the preliminary injunction request isn't necessary. "It's too bad it was filed," said Morley. "The whole lawsuit is an indictment of the actions of a couple of kids over the past several years."

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for March 17.

