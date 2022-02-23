Federal officials charge Genesee Co. man in Jan. 6 siege at US Capitol

A Michigan man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol, federal officials said.

Matthew Thomas Krol, 63, of Linden has been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and related offenses, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Krol was arrested in Linden and is scheduled Wednesday to make his first appearance on the charges in federal court in Flint, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the attorney general's office, Krol is alleged to have pushed his way through a crowd at about 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, near the Capitol steps on the building's east side, throwing a water bottle at police officers, pulling other civilians out of his way and attacking an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department.

He is also accused of grabbing the officer, spinning him around and stealing his police baton. Krol is accused of holding the baton up to the crowd and striking police officers, including one holding a shield.

Federal prosecutors allege Krol can be seen breaking through the police line on Jan. 6 in a clip on YouTube:

An anonymous tip led federal investigators to develop Krol as a suspect, according to the complaint.

Federal officials also said Krol is the self-professed executive officer of the Genesee County Volunteer Militia. He unsuccessfully ran for Genesee County sheriff as a Republican candidate in 2016.

More than 750 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 235 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, officials said.

Krol is at least the 15th person to face charges in connection with the siege at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

