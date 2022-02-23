Man, 27, arrested in burglary of Grand Rapids gun shop

A 27-year-old Grand Rapids man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a gun shop and stealing a truck early Wednesday morning, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded at about 12:40 a.m. to an alarm at Al & Bob's Sports on 68th Street SW near U.S. 131. They saw a truck speeding away from the business as they arrived. Deputies attempted to pull the truck over, but the driver fled.

Officials said the truck's driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the front of a McDonald's restaurant across the street.

The driver exited the truck and ran to the gas station next door where he allegedly tried to steal a vehicle from one of its customers. Deputies caught up to him before he was able to take possession of the vehicle, authorities said.

Deputies took the suspect to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He is to be lodged at the county jail once he's released from the hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed the truck he had been driving was reported stolen from the area, officials said.

Detectives continue to investigate and work to determine how many weapons were stolen from the business as well as identify a second person they believe was involved in the burglary.

