Monroe man, 33, charged with soliciting teen girl online

A 33-year-old Monroe man on probation and accused of soliciting sex online with a 14-year-old girl has been charged, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Christopher Pack was arrested Thursday and arraigned Friday on charges of child abusive commercial activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting children for immoral purposes.

A judge ordered him held on a $50,000 bond and scheduled his next court appearance for next Wednesday for a probable cause conference.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison for child abusive commercial activity, at least four years for using a computer to commit a crime and up to four years for accosting children for immoral purposes.

Deputies arrested Pack after he arranged online to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old girl in Frenchtown Township. They arrested him when he showed up for the meeting and took him to the Monroe County Jail.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Pack was sentenced in November 2021 to three years probation after being convicted on a drug charge.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez