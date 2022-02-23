U.P. woman gets month in jail for possessing dog as she awaits trial for animal cruelty

An Upper Peninsula woman facing trial for animal cruelty will serve a month in jail for having a dog and violating a court order, Michigan State Police said.

Rebecca Johnson of Rock was sentenced Tuesday in Delta County Circuit Court to a month in jail for possessing a dog with the intention of breeding it, according to authorities. Rock is about 27 miles north of Escanaba.

They said when Johnson is released from jail, conditions of her bond will include that she may not tend, care for or possess any pets or reside with any person who has pets or animals. She will also be subject to search at any time by law enforcement until the end of her animal cruelty trial, which is scheduled to start in May.

State police said troopers were notified last month by officials with the Delta County Animal Shelter and the Negaunee Vet Clinic that Johnson had a dog and intended to breed it.

Johnson's trial stems from charges filed against her in 2020.

State police investigated allegations of animal cruelty against her in August 2020 and seized 69 puppies, 66 dogs and 18 horses from her residence. Several of the dogs were pregnant at the time of the raid and had their litters at the Delta County Animal Shelter.

Johnson was formally charged with animal cruelty the same month and her case was bound over to circuit court for a jury trial. A judge placed her on a bond while she waited for her trial to begin.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez