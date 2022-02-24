Death of Toledo man found in Monroe Co. marsh under investigation

Detectives with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a marsh Monday, officials said.

Sheriff's deputies and Erie Township Police were called at about 10:40 a.m. Monday to Bay Creek Road north of Summit for a report of a body in the marsh, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators later identified the deceased as Charles Andrew Hayes, 43, of Toledo. His body was taken to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Anyone with information about the victim or his death should call the Detective Bureau of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (734) 240-7530.

