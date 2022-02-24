Grand Rapids schools' was out $2.8M. Here's where the feds say it went

A California couple is suspected in a scheme to steal more than $2.8 million from Grand Rapids Public Schools, money that was wired overseas, squandered on a Beverly Hills shopping spree and a Mexican vacation, according to a sealed federal search warrant.

U.S. Secret Service agents have spent almost one year investigating Mohamed Abourched and wife Kateryna Abourched in connection with the alleged plan to defraud one of the state’s largest school districts of money that was supposed to pay for employee health insurance, according to Secret Service Special Agent Austin Hunt.