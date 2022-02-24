Russian invasion of Ukraine leaves Metro Detroiters decrying 'senseless violence'

Southeast Michigan residents with Ukrainian connections have spent weeks steeling themselves as the threat of a Russian military operation loomed in their homeland.

Through public calls to action and spreading the word about a possible crisis, they held out hope for a peaceful resolution. But on Wednesday night, with Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing a military operation and journalists in the area reporting the sounds of explosions, their fears about a worst case scenario were realized.

"It’s shocking to see how quickly something like this can happen even when the whole world is against this," said Tania Smyk of Detroit, who is active with the Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan. "Emotionally, it's gut-wrenching."

She and others in Metro Detroit were dismayed as their notifications and news feeds alerted them to the escalating actions.

Days after Putin recognized the separatist regions' independence, endorsed the deployment of troops to the rebel territories and received parliamentary approval to use military force outside the country, he announced a military operation taht aimed for the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine.

An adviser for the Interior Minister of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, announced that Russia’s “invasion has begun,” with “missile strikes on Kyiv,” CNN reported. A senior Ukrainian official said there were explosions at Kyiv’s Boryspil airport and news reports indicated explosions were heard in Kyiv and in eastern Ukraine, indicating that several cities were under attack.

Putin claimed the move is intended to protect civilians and instructed Ukrainians to give up their weapons and return home. In a televised address, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He added that Russia doesn’t have a goal to occupy Ukraine. Putin said the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime.”

In a statement late Wednesday, Mykola Murskyj, who chairs the Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan, said: "There’s only one aggressor in this — Russia. We’re incredibly disturbed, saddened, and angered by the senseless violence. Innocent people are losing their homes and their lives."

He added: "At the United Nations Security Council tonight, country after country has pleaded with President Putin to choose peace at the very same moment that ballistic missiles are exploding Ukrainian cities. Russian leaders — desperate to destroy Ukraine’s democracy — have chosen war over diplomacy. We urge our fellow Americans to pray for the resolution of this senseless violence and for the safety of the Ukrainian people."

As the United Nations Security Council quickly scheduled an emergency meeting Wednesday night at Ukraine's request, U.S. President Joe Biden condemned what he called "the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."

Biden, whose administration along with allies announced sanctions this week, later said he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Tomorrow, I will be meeting with the Leaders of the G7, and the United States and our Allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia," he said in a statement. "We will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people."

Some in Metro Detroit urge a strong show of force from the international community.

"We are now finding ourselves in a situation akin to 1939 with the invasion of Poland," said Eugene Bondarenko, who teaches Russian and Ukrainian language and culture at the University of Michigan. "As uncomfortable as it is to say, I do think that we are at a moment where we must consider military force against Russia to protect Ukraine. I think Putin has made abundantly clear that no amount of sanctions, or threats of making him a pariah, will change the situation."

Since the invasion "is a challenge to the world’s security" and economic fallout could result, he added, "you will see calls from the Ukrainian community to do more."

An emergency rally is planned Thursday at St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church in Warren, said Olena Danylyuk, vice president for the Ukrainian American Civic Committee of Metropolitan Detroit, who is also active with the local response committee.

Another gathering is planned Sunday at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Smyk said, with many expected to dress in the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag.

Speaking out is crucial, she said. "That’s what’s going to get the attention of other people and officials who make things happen."

Before Putin announced the military operation, U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Ukraine Caucus, had scheduled a virtual roundtable Thursday on Ukraine's sovereignty.

In a statement Wednesday, he called Russia's attack "unacceptable."

"I am resolved to work with my colleagues in Congress, President Biden and our transatlantic partners to ensure Russian President Vladimir Putin and others around him are held accountable for this gross violation of the most basic tenets of international order," he said.

Levin added he supported sanctions on Russia and supported his constituents in Michigan’s Ukrainian-American community.

"If the fighting escalates, the toll on civilians will be immense, adding to the 14,000 deaths that have already occurred since Russia’s 2014 invasion and creating grave humanitarian and economic crises," he said. "I am deeply concerned about the prospect for massive civilian suffering and for the families that will be forced to flee violent conflict."

Meanwhile, Danylyuk stayed up late Wednesday waiting for more news and any word from the friends and family in Ukraine who had not yet responded to her messages.

"I'm extremely worried about them," Danylyuk said.

She also fears for the residents, especially families with young children who were already asleep when violence erupted. "Now it’s a different country," she said. "Now it’s a country at war."

The Associated Press contributed