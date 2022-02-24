Three men who led effort for UM to settle Robert Anderson claims honored
Kim Kozlowski
The Detroit News
Ann Arbor — Days before the expected dismantling of a four-month-old encampment in front of the University of Michigan's official presidential residence, faculty members celebrated several men behind it.
Jonathan Vaughn, the former UM and NFL football player, last month marked 100 days of camping outside the presidential home to protest how the university handles sexual abuse complaints including those lodged against the late UM sports doctor, Robert Anderson.