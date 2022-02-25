Bad Axe couple killed in crash with semi

A couple from Bad Axe was killed Thursday in a crash with a semi truck, Michigan State Police said.

The crash took place just before 4:30 p.m. at M-46 and Kirk in Tuscola County in the Thumb area of Michigan.

Police say a 1993 Buick, driven by Ronald Koglin, 56, was northbound on Kirk Road.

After stopping at a stop sign, the Buick drove through the intersection "and into the path of an eastbound semi-tractor trailer," police said.

Koglin and his wife, Jeannie Koglin, 48, were both killed in the crash.

The driver of the semi, a 34-year-old Marlette man, was not hurt, police said.

Police continue to investigate the crash.