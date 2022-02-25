Live round found in Catholic school locker room in Marine City

Marine City — A bullet found in a locker room of a Catholic elementary school Thursday prompted classes to be canceled and a police search, officials said.

Marine City police were called at 7:30 a.m. Thursday to Holy Cross Elementary after a school janitor found the live .22-caliber round while cleaning the locker room at the activities center, they said.

After calling police, school officials canceled classes at the elementary school and at Cardinal Mooney High School, authorities said.

Investigators deployed a canine bomb detection unit from the Port Huron Police Department to search both the elementary and high school, but the search did not uncover any threat, they said.

Police said the school received no threat in connection with the discovery of the bullet and feel it was an isolated incident.

