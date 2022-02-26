Pilot forced to land single-engine plane on frozen UP lake

The Associated Press

Manistique – A pilot escaped injury after his single-engine plane was forced to make an emergency landing on the ice of an Upper Peninsula lake on Thursday.

Engine failure forced Mark Meyer, 62, down Thursday afternoon onto the frozen surface of Indian Lake in Schoolcraft County, Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources said in a release.

Meyer of Escanaba had taken off from an airport in Manistique and was practicing maneuvers over the lake when the plane lost power.

Emergency responders were notified about 3:24 p.m. Thursday that a plane circling the lake reportedly was having engine trouble. Meyer landed at 3:32 p.m. and was met three minutes later by Conservation Officer Rob Freeborn who was on a snowmobile, the DNR said.

The plane suffered damage to its landing gear and body. It came to a stop about a mile from shore and later was removed from the ice by an off-road vehicle.

Manistique is in the southwestern Upper Peninsula.