Domestic violence incidents increased in severity during pandemic, say UM experts
Oralandar Brand-Williams
The Detroit News
A study by researchers at the University of Michigan from the early months of the pandemic found incidents of violence among domestic partners did not increase overall, but the nature of the attacks in some cases was more severe.
But advocates with Metro Detroit organizations that offer services to victims of domestic violence said they are seeing more requests for help and believe incidents may be on the rise as many experts feared when the pandemic began in Michigan in March of 2020.