3 men charged in alleged Whitmer kidnap plot say they were entrapped by feds

A Jackson County judge is expected to issue a ruling Tuesday determining whether the government entrapped three men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.

Attorneys for Paul Bellar, 23, of Milford, Joseph Morrison, 27, and his father-in-law Pete Musico, 44, both from Munith, are hoping to end the criminal case by convincing Wilson of the entrapment. If Wilson doesn't agree, the cases against the men who have been described as part of the Wolverine Watchmen group and angered over Whitmer’s lockdown policies during the COVID-19 pandemic will continue.

Bellar, Morrison and Musico are facing trial on charges of gang membership and providing material support for terrorism, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison, as well as felony firearm, punishable by up to two years in prison.

Defense attorneys have said the cases against their clients have been greatly exaggerated and largely depend on unreliable federal investigators and informants.

They pointed the finger Monday at an FBI informant whose face was not shown in court and was referred to only as Dan.

Dan, who kept his voice low and mumbled during much of his testimony, has implicated the three men as being part of the plot.

On Monday, Dan testified that all three defendants were well aware of the training and planning involved in the alleged plot.

Musico and Morrison are accused of providing a rural outdoor training ground for firing weapons and practicing invading buildings. Bellar, a former soldier who had some training as a medic, was on hand to provide emergency first aid if needed, prosecutors have said.

Dan told a state prosecutor that Morrison owns the property in Munith where Musico lives and where some of the training for the plot took place.

Michigan Assistant Attorney General Sunita Doddamani said the group had pictures and discussions that are an "anarchist's cookbook."

Doddaman characterized the men as individuals who "sought, nurtured and encouraged political violence.

"This ain't no ... joke. This is the Muja (guerilla warrior) in the United States," said Doddaman. "These aren't Doomsday preppers."

Bellar's attorney, Andrew Kirkpatrick, asked Dan about Bellar not wanting to be involved in the use of explosives during training in Wisconsin.

"He made it clear to you he didn't want to be involved with anyone involved with explosives?" Kirkpatrick asked. Dan replied yes.

Kirkpatrick contends Bellar left Michigan in late July to go to South Carolina to be with his father and did not take part in training exercises prosecutors say are tied to the plot.

"Paul Bellar doesn't go to Ohio (meeting)," said Kirkpatrick. Mr. Bellar attends for the first time on July 26 a meeting since the formation of his ghost group ... there is no talk of kidnapping politicians," said Kirkpatrick. "He says (in the meeting) I'm out of here. I'm going back to South Carolina."

"He wasn't in any of the training ... the planning," said Kirkpatrick.

Morrison's attorney, George Lyons, said kidnapping Whitmer was not on the radar of Morrison and his group and painted Dan as the leader.

"Dan is not only leading the training he's bringing ammunition to the training and bought a vehicle so he could transport some of the Wolverine Watchmen to meetings," said Lyons.

Dan testified he did not use his position as an informant to promote violence. Nor did he give any of the men money "or anything of value," he added.

He has previously testified that he wore a wire in April 2020 when armed men entered the Capitol building in Lansing at a protest against the state's COVID-19 restrictions.

Dan testified that Bellar, Morrison and Musico showed up in "tactical matter" at the April 30 protest, including body armor. They carried long guns and pistols, he said.

Several others are facing federal charges, including so-called plot leaders Adam Fox and Barry Kroft, in connection with the alleged conspiracy while two have pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court.