Ann Arbor man, 39, accused of asking minors for nude pictures charged

An Ann Arbor man has been charged after Michigan State Police allege he asked juveniles for nude pictures, Michigan State Police said Monday.

Eric Kurtz, 39 of Ann Arbor was charged Friday in 15th District Court in Ann Arbor with child sexually abusive activity, accosting a child for immoral purposes and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

A judge set his bond at $100,000 and scheduled his next court appearance, a probable cause conference, for March 10.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison for child sexually abusive activity, up to 10 years for accosting a child for immoral purposes and up to 20 years for using a computer to commit a crime.

Michigan State Police troopers arrested Kurtz after they conducted an investigation into his activities. Detectives learned he was allegedly communicating with people younger than 18 and soliciting nudge images.

After executing a search warrant at his home, investigators seized digital evidence against him, officials said.

