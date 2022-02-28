Man, 33, accused of making bomb threat against Monroe Co. grocery store

A 33-year-old Monroe man has been arrested for making a bomb threat against a grocery store Sunday, police said.

He allegedly told police he made the threat because he didn't want to go to work at one of the company's locations Monday, they said.

Police dispatchers received a call at about 9:55 a.m. Sunday about a bomb threat made against Bektrom Foods. A person phoned the threat into the company, which has locations throughout Monroe and Wayne counties, and indicated its outlet in Rockwood may be the target, according to authorities.

Monroe police officers and deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office searched the company's facilities in Monroe and Monroe Township but found both locations were secure.

Meanwhile, Rockwood police called the Michigan State Police's Bomb Unit to help search the Bektrom location there. The building was also found to be secure.

An investigation into the threat led Monroe police to a 33-year-old Monroe man. Officers arrested the man at his home and questioned him at the police station.

Officials said the suspect admitted to calling in the bomb threat and told investigators it was a hoax. He also told police he was scheduled to start work Monday but did not want to go, they said.

The suspect is scheduled to be formally charged in connection with the alleged threat Monday.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez