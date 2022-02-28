Should you wear a mask in Michigan? How to understand CDC's new masking guidelines
Hayley Harding
The Detroit News
Most Michiganians no longer need to wear masks, according to new guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention released last week.
The CDC moved from making suggestions based on a community's transmission level, where most counties in the country are still considered to be in the highest level even as case rates are falling in Michigan and across the country, to basing it on a county's "COVID-19 community level."