Family with ties to Oakland University escapes Ukraine

Khrystyna Shchubelka was torn between leaving her parents who live in Ukraine and protecting her new family as the country came under siege by Russia.

The Oakland University student had been visiting her parents in her homeland since early January to set up a research project.

As tensions escalated last month with Russia, Shchubelka's parents didn't want to leave their home but agreed it was best for Shchubelka and her husband, Arun Mohan, to flee Ukraine for the sake of her newborn, Nikolas Arun Mohan.

"Every mother who has a 5 1/2-month-old baby in hand knows it is not the right decision to stay," Shchubelka said

Shchubelka and her husband crossed the Ukrainian border on foot last week and with the help of an Oakland University professor, landed in Detroit on Tuesday, her 31st birthday.

"The main thing is we are alive," said Shchubelka. "We need to rest and continue fighting."

Added her husband: "We feel sad, we feel anger, we feel empty. We hope everything will be fine soon."

Shchubelka, who is from the city of Uzhhorod, near Ukraine's western border with Slovakia, went to visit to set up a research collaboration between OU and Uzhhorod National University..

She started to panic in early February when President Joe Biden issued a warning for foreigners to leave the country immediately. Although she is a Ukrainian national, her husband is Indian. She also feared for her son.

But became more frightened when tanks entered the country in the north and bombing began.

"It was clear to me it was a full-blown war and it will be causing a huge humanitarian crisis," said Shchubelka, who lives in Auburn Hills. "All the people from the area in the east ... will be going to our area in the west and it will disrupt everything, so I won’t be able to get out. I understood if it not now, then I will put in real danger my child, and my husband."

They tried to get out of the country on Feb. 24, but their flight was canceled because Russia had began its invasion that day.

After crossing the border on foot into Slovakia the next day, they boarded a bus for 12 hours to Prague, where they met with a friend and rested before boarding a 12-hour plane to Detroit.

After she left, she said she felt "empty."

"The land of my ancestors is being attacked by the invader," Shchubelka said. "I was taking pictures with my mother and I was thinking that if they bombed my city tomorrow, this will be the last picture with my parents.

"Within one day, I felt I like I lived my whole life."

Shchubelka had been in contact with Taras Oleksyk, an Oakland University professor in the biology department.

When she told him she wanted to come back to Detroit, he reached out to students and faculty in the biology department to help them buy plane tickets. Within three hours, they raised $3,000.

Oleksyk, Ukrainian national, also has been in contact with his sister, who is sheltering 16 refugees in their parents' house in Uzhhorod. His brother-in-law and nephew are in territorial defense, a unit where citizens pick up arms and defend their towns.

"Many of my family are either helping to make Molotov cocktails or helping with the food and refugees or doing anything to make it impossible for the Russians to do what they are doing," Oleksyk said.

But there also is a lot under way in Metro Detroit, he said.

The Ukrainian community has been gathering money, sponsoring demonstrations and trying to help the people of Ukraine.

"We all believe that because we are on the right side of history ... we will win in the end," he said. "We will do this for the rest of the world."

Shchubelka said the large local community of Ukrainians is collecting money for aid, weapons and medical supplies.

"We will save as many lives as possible in this work, together," Shchubelka said. “We will do everything in our power to finish this as soon as possible with the least number of victims. There is no time to wait for the world to help us if we don’t help ourselves."

