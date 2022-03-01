Judge rules feds did not entrap three men charged in Whitmer kidnap plot

A Jackson County judge Tuesday denied a motion to dismiss the criminal cases against three men accused in a plot to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer because their lawyers had argued the FBI entrapped their clients.

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wilson said an FBI investigation, which involved the use of an informant identified in court only as Dan, did not "escalate" the alleged plot by the Michigan-based militia Wolverine Watchmen to kidnap Whitmer.

The alleged plot, which prosecutors have said was spawned in anger over Whitmer's COVID-19 policies and mandates at the start of the pandemic, was foiled in October of 2020.

Three men, Paul Bellar, 23, of Milford, Joseph Morrison, 27, and his father-in-law Pete Musico, 44, both from Munith, are expected to face trial in September.

Wilson said he could not believe "the government pressured any of these individuals to do anything" that would have convinced them to engage in a plot to kidnap the governor.

Wilson set a trial date for Sept. 12. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 8.

Bellar, Morrison and Musico are facing trial on charges of gang membership and providing material support for terrorism, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison, as well as felony firearm, punishable by up to two years in prison.

