Need a sign of spring? Weekend offers a warm-up for SE Michigan

The Detroit News

As the calendar turns to March, Metro Detroiters weary of a February cycle of cold, snow, rain and ice may have turned their thoughts to spring.

This weekend, they will get a glimpse, as temperatures are expected to warm into the 50s on Saturday and, in some areas, into the 60s on Sunday.

"Expect high temperatures to range from the lower 40s north to lower 50s south on Saturday," the National Weather Service in Pontiac says.

"Very mild conditions hold into Sunday with highs in the 50s most locations and possible lower 60s over southern portions of the forecast area."

Rain is expected to accompany that warmth Saturday, but skies may clear to at least partly sunny by Sunday afternoon in southeast Michigan.

Getting there will require enduring some cold temperatures and chances for light snow midweek through Friday. And the warmth won't be permanent — trends show near- to below-normal temperatures and above normal levels of precipitation are likely across Michigan through mid-March, according to the weather service.

But two days of spring-like weather may offer a reprieve from the bulk of the winter's snow that fell in February.

There were several blasts of winter: Detroit Metro Airport recorded 9.2 inches of snow Feb. 2-3, and then 6.3 inches Feb. 17. For the month, Detroit Metro recorded 20.4 inches of snow; normal for February is 12.5 inches.