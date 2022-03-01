Pair charged in theft of tools, equipment from Monroe home under construction

A man and woman allegedly caught on camera stealing from a Monroe County home have been charged in connection with the theft, sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

The owners of a house under construction on Raisinville Road alerted deputies around 4:30 a.m. Monday that "numerous power tools and construction equipment were stolen while they were out of town," authorities said in a statement.

Exterior and interior surveillance cameras captured the theft. Steven Robert Higgins, 38, and Teanna Wildern, 41, are accused of taking the items, according to the release.

Authorities arrested both after searching their Monroe home and finding the stolen items, police said.

They were arraigned Tuesday in 1st District Court on the charges of breaking and entering a building with intent.

Higgins' bond was set at $50,000. Wildern's was $10,000, sheriff's officials reported.