N. Michigan couple accused of abusing 4-year-old boy

A Northern Michigan man and woman accused of beating and neglecting her 4-year-old son have been charged, Michigan State Police said Wednesday.

Casey James Haskin, 29, and girlfriend Nicole Judith Needham, 30, both of Lewiston, were each arraigned in 88th District Court in Montmorency County on Feb. 24, according to authorities. Lewiston is about 27 miles west of Gaylord and about 214 miles north of Detroit.

Haskin was charged with first-degree child abuse, a life felony. Needham was charged with fourth-degree child abuse, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

A judge set Haskin's bond at $150,000 and Needham's bond at $25,000. He is scheduled to appear next in court on March 11 and she is expected to be in court on March 18, state police said.

The charges stem from an incident Jan. 2.

Officials said troopers with the state police's Gaylord Post were dispatched to Otsego Memorial Hospital. They spoke to a doctor who told them a 4-year-boy had been brought into the emergency room with numerous bruises and who was extremely malnourished.

The doctor conducted an ultrasound on the boy and found internal bleeding and an internal organ laceration, caused by blunt force trauma.

The boy was flown to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, officials said.

Troopers obtained a warrant during the investigation and arrested the child's mother, Needham, at her mother's home in Barton City and Haskin at the Lewiston home he shares with Needham.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez