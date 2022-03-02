Gov. Whitmer takes aim at potholes, directs MDOT to prioritize repairs

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive directive Wednesday that she says will speed up pothole repairs in Michigan as temperatures warm and crews descend on state roadways.

Under the directive, the Michigan Department of Transportation must take "all appropriate action to prioritize activities related to addressing deteriorating road surfaces." The actions include prioritizing patrols of state highways to assess road conditions and using overtime pay and contracted services to expedite repairs.

"While winter weather response activities must continue to be a priority in the short term, spring 2022 must bring a renewed focus on repairing and improving road surfaces," Whitmer wrote in the directive.

The measure says the Michigan State Police must take all appropriate action to provide work zone enforcement.

MDOT must also ensure that the public can easily communicate the location of potholes and must respond to the reports.

Potholes form when ice melts as part of the seasonal freeze-thaw cycle, according to MDOT.

"Moisture seeps into the pavement, freezes, expands and thaws, creating a gap in the pavement," the department's website says. "As vehicles drive over the gap, the pavement weakens leading to a pothole."

When state crews are not clearing roads from the latest storm, they will be out fixing potholes as quickly as possible, said Paul Ajegba, director of MDOT.

Since launching her campaign for governor in 2017, Whitmer has touted the need to improve Michigan's infrastructure. She's used the slogan "fix the damn roads."

Since she took office, the state has repaired, replaced or rebuilt more than 13,000 lane miles of road and more than 900 bridges, according to the governor's office.

