Mich. Supreme Court weighs whether anti-discrimination law includes 'sexual orientation'

Lansing — The Michigan Supreme Court is poised to decide whether Michigan's anti-discrimination ban includes protections for those denied services based on their sexual orientation after hearing arguments Wednesday on the issue.

Two Michigan businesses argued the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act's ban on discrimination because of sex did not include sexual orientation. When the law was passed in 1976, gay and lesbian lobbyists pressured the Legislature to include sexual orientation in the law only to have it discarded in committee, said David Kallman, a lawyer for Rouch World and Uprooted Electrolysis.