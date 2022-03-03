February snowfall varied across lower Michigan — did it meet expectations?

The reports of a snowmageddon may have been greatly exaggerated, but snowfall in southeast Michigan did earn spots on top 20 snowiest February lists for two areas.

Distances as little as 20 miles made a big difference in how much snow fell across the state, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Manion, with Flint and Metro Detroit recording higher totals than Saginaw in February.

Both Metro Detroit and Flint had 11 days with measurable snowfall in February, according to the weather service's climate report for the month, with 20.4 and 22.5 inches, respectively.

The state saw two major storms in February, with a Groundhog Day storm Feb. 2-3 that was forecast to drop more than a foot of snow in some areas but ultimately fell short of that, and a second storm, two weeks later, on Feb. 17-18.

Detroit’s highest daily total was Feb. 17, when 6.3 inches were recorded at Detroit Metro Airport, according to Manion, followed closely by Feb. 2's 6.2 inches. Flint’s highest daily total did almost reach a foot on Feb. 2, with 11 inches.

Detroit’s snowfall meant it was the region’s 14th snowiest February since January 1880, when records began, and Flint’s fifth snowiest since January 1921.

Saginaw saw only 10.3 inches of snow in February over seven days, with the highest daily total reaching 4.5 inches.

Big low pressure systems that start in the Rockies and swoop up into the Ohio Valley are the reason Flint and Metro Detroit had more snow than Saginaw, Manion said. Parts of Ohio also experienced heavier snowfall during the month.

“You'll often see a gradient of higher snowfall towards the south and lower snowfall further north,” he said. “…We just had a couple of systems that dropped more snow across those areas and that was simply due to the placement of the low pressure systems being more south.”

Some of the snowfall in Saginaw and Flint can be attributed to lake-effect snow originating in Canada, Manion said, but not in Metro Detroit, which is further from Lake Michigan.

Parts of southeast Michigan have seen nearly 10 inches more snow than average this winter, which is in line with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s prediction in October that the state would see a wetter than average season.

Though some Michiganians may shudder at the thought of bitterly cold days in January and February, Manion said a particularly warm December means NOAA’s prediction of an average or slightly warmer than average winter holds up as well.

In Metro Detroit, January was around 5.5 degrees colder than average and February was 1.6 degrees colder, but December was 6 degrees warmer.

“Someone will think the winter was extremely cold because February was cold, but people oftentimes don't account for December being being warmer than normal, or vice versa,” said Manion. “So we average those three months together to get our final answer there.”

