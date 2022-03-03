Michigan State drops its mask mandate for some areas of campus

Michigan State University is lifting its mask mandate in some buildings including athletic facilities beginning Sunday, President Samuel Stanley Jr. announced Thursday.

Masks will still be required in classrooms, academic labs and shared research spaces during course instruction and research activities, Stanley wrote in an email to the MSU community. The university said federal requirements mandate that masks still be worn on Capital Area Transportation Authority buses and in its healthcare facilities.

MSU has had a mask mandate in place since Aug. 1, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health officials recommended them to mitigate the virus' spread.

Stanley said the change is based on guidance from federal, state and local public health officials.

"Masks still are strongly recommended for those who are unvaccinated, have symptoms of COVID-19, have been exposed to the virus or are medically vulnerable," Stanley wrote. "It is important to remember that many in our Spartan community will choose to wear a mask for their protection."

"As individuals make their personal decisions about health and safety, we should respect their decisions."

The University of Michigan's mask mandate remains in place, according to university spokesman Rick Fitzgerald.

UM's policy requires face coverings indoors and on buses anywhere on UM's campuses in Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint, as well as off-campus UM properties.

"This is spring break week..., so we do not expect anything this week," Fitzgerald said about possible changes.

Masks are still required inside buildings at Oakland University, which also is on spring break. Discussions have been held about potentially changing the policy, said spokesman Brian Bierley.

"I don't expect us to make any decisions until at least next week," Bierley said.

Wayne State University spokesman Ted Montgomery said the school's mask mandate remains in place.

MSU's vaccine mandate also remains in place. Faculty, staff and students are required to be vaccinated and boosted or obtain an exemption and submit their information to MSU. Employees who fail to share their information will be referred to the disciplinary process; students who fail to submit their information will not be allowed to enroll in summer 2022 and fall 2022 classes.

"Moving forward, we will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and adjust our directives as needed," Stanley wrote.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com